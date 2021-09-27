1926-2021
Bennie Grove Erwin, age 95, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Paola, Kansas.
He was born September 3, 1926, in Hayden, Routt County, Colorado to Howard and Ethel L. (Grove) Erwin. Bennie grew up in Hayden, Colorado on the family ranch. He is a graduate of Hayden High School in Colorado, Class of 1944. He married Virginia LaRue Skinner in 1951 in Hayden, Colorado. They had three children Kevin, Terrie and Carolyn.
Bennie is a Veteran of World War II having served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier, from 1944 until 1946. During this time the Intrepid served in the Pacific theater.
Bennie graduated in 1956 from Colorado State University with a Degree in Veterinary Medicine. He owned a veterinary practice in Saratoga, Wyoming for 10 years and was loved by all the local ranchers. He taught Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois for six years and was Teacher of the Year in 1971. He then moved his family to Shawnee, Kansas and worked at JenSal Lavatories in Merriam, Kansas as Director of Clinical Research until his retirement at which time he and his wife moved permanently to their farm in Paola, Kansas. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, spending weekends at their farm in Paola before retirement, fly fishing in Colorado and Wyoming and taking care of his cattle on the farm in Paola and helping friends and neighbors with their livestock.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Skinner) Erwin, his parents Howard and Ethel Erwin, and his sister Charlene.
Bennie is survived by his son Kevin (Donna) Erwin and daughters Terrie Erwin and Carolyn (Tom) Nicks all of Shawnee Mission, Kansas and five grandchildren Jessica, Andrew, Daniel, Ben (Jessie), and Raymond, great granddaughter Cora, and sister Marna Burke, along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are to Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, Paola, KS and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, Paola, Kansas followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with military honors.
