Dr. Geraldine Stafford, age 85, of Louisburg, KS, went to be with the Lord March 2, 2020. Dr. Stafford was born August 13, 1934, in Bogalusa Louisiana.
She married Dr. William Stafford November 2, 1953. The doctors enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
Dr. Stafford was a minister and co-founder of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church of Louisburg. Co-founder of Inter Faith Christian Women.
Dr. Stafford received her Doctor of Divinity at the age of 81. She traveled and ministered all over the world, establishing churches, escorting Biblical tours and training young ministers.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. William L. Stafford, son, Allen Stafford and wife, Jeryl, daughter, Reba Zana and husband, Scott, daughter, Cindy Pontbriand and husband, Michael. Dr. Stafford had five grandchildren, Christopher Stafford, Sarah Stafford, Lindsay Zana, Jaime Zana and Michael Pontbriand Jr. Dr. Stafford is also survived by extended family and friends. Including foster daughter, Rebecca Popp and husband, Timothy, their four children and their families.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Louisburg Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Full Gospel Fellowship Church 25595 Rockville Road, Louisburg, KS.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.