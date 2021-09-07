Dr. Glenn M. Schwab, DVM, of Stilwell, Kansas, 84, passed away August 30 at home. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and multiple myeloma.
He leaves his wife Molly, daughters Wendy Brodhead, Suzanne Lynne Delaney, his son, John William Schwab, Matthew Harrison Smith, Bedonna Hayes Smith, and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesley Covenant Chapel at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224.
The service will stream at cor.org/memorialsonline. Full obituary available at mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
