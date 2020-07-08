Dr. Kenneth Cummings, Jr., 76, Paola, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163-4777. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Kenneth was born March 24, 1944 to Kenneth Clark and Grace Pearl (Shoemake) Cummings, Sr. in Bakersfield, California. After graduating from high school, he attended George Washington University receiving a medical degree in 1969. Kenneth was a Major in the United States Army, serving from June 22, 1971 to December 16, 1976. He married Rosemary Nigrelli on April 1, 1967 in Arlington, Virginia. Kenneth was a pathologist for P.R.L. in Overland Park, Kansas, retiring in 2012. Kenneth and Rosemary lived in Overland Park for 11 years before moving to Paola in 2000. He loved his sports cars, especially the Porsche. Kenneth enjoyed target shooting and playing his guitar. He was a founding member of the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, Paola, Kansas.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and son Clark. He is survived by his wife Rosemary of the home; children Kristen Cummings, Paola, Kansas and Dr. Kenneth Cummings III and wife Linda, Beachwood, Ohio; sisters Andrea Vollmerhausen, Clayton, California and Crystalle Cummings, Virginia City, Nevada and grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.
