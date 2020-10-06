Dr. Kenneth D. Head, age 88, Paola, KS, passed away September 28, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Eleanor and daughters Allison, Barbara, and Diane.
A drive through visitation will be held 4-6 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials are to the Baker University Wetlands & Discovery Center or Paola United Methodist Church and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
