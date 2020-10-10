Dr. Kenneth Head

1931-2020
Dr. Kenneth D. Head, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 28, 2020.
Ken was born October 16,1931, in Paxico, Kansas, to Glen Byron Head and Sarah Buchmeier Head.
He attended Baker University, where he played football, was a member and vice president of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and received a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1953. Ken attended the UMKC School of Dentistry where he earned his DDS in 1957. While at Baker, he met the love of his life, Eleanor Mize Head. They were married on June 3, 1956.
He began his dental practice in service to his country as a captain in the U.S. Air Force in Charleston, South Carolina. Ken and Eleanor returned to Kansas, establishing a practice serving Paola and the surrounding area for 35 years, retiring in 1996. During his retirement, he found joy in volunteering at the local ecumenical food pantry, serving in the Paola Lions Club, playing golf, and doting on his seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his sisters Lola Sander, Ruth Stevenson and Opal Patton.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanor and daughters Dr. Allison Anderson (Dr. Craig Anderson), Olathe, Barbara Head, Overland Park, and Dr. Diane Head, Madison, Wisconsin. Ken is also survived by his grandchildren, Erin Anderson Giebink (Brian), Madeline Anderson, Andrew Litzler, Molly Litzler Murray (Derek), Peter Litzler, Nathan Squire, Ian Squire, great-grandson, Charlie Giebink, as well as innumerable faithful friends. William W. O’Bryne, Napa, California, Cecil Miller, Shawnee, George Schrader, Dallas, Gordon L. Schrader, Osawatomie, Dr. Douglas M. Slawson, Paola, Dr. Robert K Thomen, Gardner, will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
A drive-through visitation honoring Ken’s life will be held at Dengel and Son, 305 North Pearl, Paola, Kansas, on Friday, October 16, 4-6 p.m. Condolences may also be left at www.dengelmortuary.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Ken’s honor to the Baker University Wetlands &
Discovery Center, P.O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006 or the Paola United Methodist Church, 209 South Silver Street, Paola, KS 66071.
