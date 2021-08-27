Dustin Joseph Crist, 45, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Meadowlark Event Center, 20650 W. 191st Street, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Dustin was born on May 20, 1976, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Donald Eugene and Betty Jean Crist. Dustin graduated from Olathe North High School, Olathe, Kansas in 1995.
Dustin married Stacy L. Steele on September 30, 2000, and soon after welcomed their two sons, Austin and Dylan. He worked as a long-haul truck driver for the last 15 years, working long hours and overnights to assure he always provided the most he could for his family. Dustin was a dedicated employee and enjoyed spending his last 4 years as a long-haul driver for R &L Carriers, Kansas City, Missouri.
Dustin enjoyed all types of music and was often singing his heart out wherever there was a microphone. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and an avid wrestling fan, especially WWE. Dustin was a dedicated, protective, loving husband to his wife, Stacy, and the two enjoyed almost 21 years of marriage together. Most importantly, Dustin enjoyed spending time with his boys, making sure they always knew they were his priority.
Dustin will be remembered as family man, with a larger than life smile. As his family and friends will tell you, Dustin’s outgoing, friendly personality will be deeply missed.
Dustin was preceded in death by his parents; brother Daniel Crist and father-in-law Robert Steele, Jr. He is survived by his wife Stacy of the home; sons Austin Daniel Crist and Dylan Joseph Crist both of Spring Hill, Kansas; brother David (Dyanne) Crist, Olathe, Kansas; sister Michelle (Mike) Moore, Acworth, Georgia; mother-in-law Caterina Steele, Spring Hill, Kansas; sister-in-law Christy (James) Guthrie, Piedmont, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Robbie (Dana) Steele, Shawnee, Kansas; sister-in-law Dawn (Darren) Albers, Spring Hill, Kansas; brother-in-law Anthony (Samantha) Haag, Olathe, Kansas and brother-in-law Christopher Steele, Ottawa, Kansas and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913)592-2244
Donations may be sent to:
c/o Dustin Crist and Family
Bitner Legal, LLC
118 N. Cherry, Ste. B, Olathe, KS 66061
