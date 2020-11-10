Earl Eugene Vohs, 97, Louisburg, Kansas, passed away November 7, 2020.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel. Private funeral service. Burial will be at Louisburg Cemetery with Military Honors.
Earl was born January 27, 1923, near Louisburg, Kansas, the son of Jacob A. and Velma (Kern) Vohs. He was united in marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Juanita L Chaney, on October 12, 1946, at the Methodist parsonage in Paola, Kansas. Except for a few years in Concordia, Kansas, the family has lived in Louisburg area all of his life.
He attended the Spring Valley Grade School and graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1942.
Earl entered service in January 1943 at Leavenworth, Kansas. Boot camp at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, Missouri and then Orlando, Florida for schooling. He left camp Stoneman, California in December 1943 for duty in the Pacific. Earl was assigned to the 320th Fighter Control attached to the 13th Air Force, which later was called the 1st Fighter Control.
He was a mailman, theater/movie operator and telephone/radio operator. He attained the rank of Corporal. Earl was discharged in January 1946 at Fort Logan, Colorado. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with bronze star, WWII Victory Medal, two Battle stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
He began farming near Hillsdale, then Chiles, Ks until 1970. Earl bought a hardware store in Concordia Kansas but returned to Louisburg in 1976. He was a painter, carpenter, and tradesman even after his retirement.
Earl was a lifetime member of the John P. Hand Post #250 of the American Legion, Louisburg, Kansas, serving as commander from 1986 to 1996.
He served on School Board of Bucyrus Grade School. Earl was an active leader in Bucyrus Boosters 4-H Club, and he served on numerous county boards and advisory committees during his farming years. He loved playing spirited card games with friends and neighbors and going to dances.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Juanita, and sister, Edna R. Butcher.
He is survived by his sons, Daryl Vohs and wife Jeani, Olathe, Ks., Larry Vohs, Mustang, Ok., eight grandchildren, Jill Vohs, Scott Vohs and wife, Jessica, Stacey Schell and husband, Jeremy, Angela Vohs, Sunday West, Douglas Ray, seven great grandchildren, Adeline, Jackson and Gideon Schell, Logan Vohs, Mikayla, Zachary and Isabel West, nieces, Linda Chaney, Vickie Carnine and husband, Ronald, Joyce Prater and husband, Barry, nephew Chris Chaney.
Friends are welcome to attend the visitation, but at the family's request masks are required and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 250 for the Veterans War Memorial or the Louisburg Senior Citizens center.
