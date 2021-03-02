February 17 1950 - February 28 2021
Earl was born and raised in Fontana, KS, and attended Fontana, KS, high school and upon graduating in 1968 he enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper.
Following his service in the military he worked for the Missouri / Union Pacific railroad.
Married Debbie Boham in Pittsburg KS on June 17th 1982 and lived in Paola KS. He loved traveling in his RV, fishing, and hunting. He and Debbie spent many summers in Minnesota. They moved to Texas in 2002 in the RV to fish full time. They moved to Frontenac, KS, to be closer to family in 2014. He was happiest on his boat with a line in the water.
Survived by his wife Debbie Low, sister in law Cindy Slayman, nieces Megan Slayman, and Emily Redden, great niece Rowen Redden, and great nephew Anson Redden. Brother in law and best friend Stan Eichorn nieces Christa Brenneman, Jill Hellman, Kim Eichorn, and nephew Nathan Eichorn, and many great nieces and nephews. A mother two sisters and a brother.
Preceded in death by father Don Low. Father and mother in law Fred and Joyce Boham.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
