Earl Maxwell

Earl Eugene Maxwell, 78, of Ottawa, KS, died Sunday January 19,2020.
He was born in Dennison, Ohio on July 10, 1941 to the late Roberta Olive Conway and Earl Jones Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Henry Conway. He is survived by his wife Lois Muriel Maxwell, which he married on June 11,1960.
He was an elder for the Ottawa congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is survived by two children: David Eugene Maxwell of Spring Hill, KS, and Kathern Louise Rayfield of Springfield, MO. He is also survived by three grandchildren: April Huggins, Zach Maxwell and Dustin Maxwell and six great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 5 siblings and survived by 6 siblings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.