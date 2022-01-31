Earl Stanley Weers Jr., age 77, of Fulton, KS, formerly of Louisburg, passed away January 28, 2022, at Research Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Burial to follow at Barnesville Cemetery in Fulton, KS.
Earl was born March 25, 1944, in Paola, KS., the son of Earl Stanley Sr. and Mabel Virginia (Brandt) Weers.
He graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1961.
Earl served two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Earl was united in marriage to Donna Ruth Russell on August 18, 1967, in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were happily married for 54 years and had three children.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved tormenting the grandbabies. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and farming.
Earl worked for the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company and retired with 28 years of service.
He was a member of the Louisburg Masonic Peace Lodge 243 and an Abdallah Shriner.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Earl Sr. and Mabel Weers and brother Roy Weers.
He is survived by his wife Donna of the home; daughters Virginia “Ginger” (Ronnie) Dover of Bucyrus, KS., Amy (Dale) Endecott of Cleveland, MO., Jenifer (Lloyd) Jackson of East Lynne, MO.; six grandchildren Devin (Anthony) Juarez, Doug (Natalie) Weers, Thomas Endecott, Alex Jackson, Emily Endecott and Bradley Dover; four great-grandchildren Anthony IV, Justin, Eli, Raelynn Juarez; sisters Twilla Hamel and Phyllis Brewer.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.