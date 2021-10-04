Earlene May (Wilson) Little, 98, passed away October 3, 2021, at Advent Health Shawnee.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Louisburg United Methodist Church 249 North Metcalf Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Burial will follow at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Earlene was born May 18, 1923 to Hazel and Albert Wilson in Miami County Kansas. She grew up in the Chiles, Kansas area.
She graduated with the Paola class of 1941.
Earlene worked for the Miami County Treasurers office until World War II broke out at which time, she worked for the Sunflower Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, Kansas. After the war she returned to the county treasurers office.
She was united in marriage to Robert LeRoy Little on December 5, 1947 at Paola Baptist Church. To this union one daughter, Rita, was born.
Earlene worked at the Kueser Brothers Grain Elevator from 1960 until 1970 when she opened the first liquor store in Louisburg. Bob and Earlene retired in 1983 and spent winters in Texas. After Bob’s death in 1988, Earlene continued to winter in Texas for a total of 23 years. While there she made many good friends and loved the “happy hours” and trips to Mexico.
She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary with many years of active service. Earlene was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and a member of the United Methodist Church. She loved playing bingo and going to casinos and played until her death. Earlene also enjoyed fishing, telling jokes and going line dancing.
Earlene outlived all her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Little, longtime friend Harold Miller, parents, and sisters Irene (Harold) Bowman, Dorothy (Wayne) Criss, and Gladys Wilson.
Earlene is survived by her daughter Rita (Melvin Noernberg) of Lenexa, Kansas, three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Louisburg United Methodist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
The family request mask be worn at the services.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
