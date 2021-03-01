1934-2021
Earnest “Peck” Cornett, 86, rural Osawatomie, KS, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021.
Survivors include his wife JoAnn and daughter Jody.
Private graveside service under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials are to Regina’s Rescues and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
