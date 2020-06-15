Earnestine Frazee, age 83, of Osawatomie, Kansas, died June 5th, 2020. She was born August 14th, 1936 in Highlandville, Missouri, to Robert and Reba (Brown) Stutesmun.
Earnie, as most knew her, was married to Fred L. Frazee on August 14th, 1971. She was a devoted wife and mother. Most of her working years were spent waiting tables in several small town cafes; including Don’s Servateria in Pratt, Kansas. She also owned two different Beauty Shops (Pratt, Ks) and in later years she worked at the donut shop in Paola, Ks and was the manager of the Osawatomie, Ks golf course clubhouse. She loved being around people and enjoyed their company.
On occasion, Earnie would attend Victory Baptist Church in Osawatomie, Ks. She was well known among her family and friends for her cinnamon rolls, which were always sold out in the cafe (The Sandwich Shop) that she once owned in Pratt, Ks. Earnie enjoyed baking, cooking, picking berries, gardening, going to garage sales and collecting Angel figurines.
Survivors include: her husband Fred L. Frazee (of the home), her 4 children; Roger Wittig (Rita) of Spring Hill, Ks, Randy Wittig (Renee) of Spring Hill, Ks, Rick Wittig (Autumn) of Pratt, Ks, and Susan Wilson of Osawatomie, Ks. Along with her step children; Mike Frazee (Janice) of Derby, Ks and Patty Paradis (Don) of Surprise, AZ, 17 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Lois, Clell, Max, Harold, Hazel, Mattie, and two of her grandchildren; Christy and Stacie.
Earnie was laid to rest at the Osawatomie, Ks Cemetery.
