Edgar D. Phillips, Jr., 64, of Louisburg, KS, passed away, with his wife and daughter by his side, on November 17, 2020, after a long and courageous effort to get better.
Edgar was born in Clewiston, FL, on August 5, 1956, to Edgar Phillips, Sr., and Addie Rue Gayle Phillips.
Visitation was 10:30–11 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, Ks 66053. Burial at Louisburg Cemetery with Military Honors.
He spent his early childhood years in SW Florida before his family returned to Louisburg. He made the Stars and Stripes when his puppy was accidentally sent to the commercial cleaners with the linens from the family-operated motel. He was always "Eddie" to his brothers and parents.
Edgar served in the USAF Security Service attaining the rank of E-4. Known for a high-proficiency in his job, he personally had a Keyhole KH-11 satellite repositioned when China invaded Vietnam. He served five years, active and was stationed in Turkey, Crete, Italy, and at Ft. Meade at the NSA. It was in Turkey that he met his love and future wife, Lizbeth, who was also stationed there.
After the military, Edgar moved back to Louisburg where Lizbeth joined him. They were married November 26, 1979, in Lavern's Wedding Chapel in Miami, OK, then later in Louisburg at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Hired on as a laborer with the UPRR in 1985 in the B & B (Building and Bridges) department, he transferred to Signal and became a Signalman. In 1988 he moved to Transportation and became a brakeman/switchman. In 1992, Edgar was promoted to Fireman and then qualified as a locomotive engineer, driving trains until he retired. Edgar met his lifelong friend Pat Markwell while working at Union Pacific.
Edgar and Lizbeth had a daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Leigh, in 1985. Edgar was a devoted, hardworking, and fiercely loyal husband who celebrated the fact he'd been married almost 41 years. He was patriotic to the core and deeply valued his service in the USAF. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always had some new, creative idea for fun. He was the ultimate problem solver; fixer of things; and mover of mountains for his family. He enjoyed guns and target practice and fishing in our family fishing hole on his land, as well as family vacations to Ft. Myers, FL, and Bemus Point, NY/Western NY. He was so proud to have sent his daughter to Smith College, even challenging her that, should she graduate, he would tattoo it on his arm - his only tattoo; he showed up at her graduation with that tattoo.
Upon retirement, he focused on taking care of his family even more. He watched his daughter marry. He became a grandfather. He was hilarious, big-hearted, strong, and loved being a husband, father and "Grandpa."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Addie Rue Gayle and Edgar D. Phillips, Sr.
He leaves behind his wife, Lizbeth; his daughter, Virginia Jarmer (Phillips); son-in-law Brett Jarmer; and granddaughter Mila. He also leaves behind two brothers, Ernest Claytor of La Cygne, and Donald Claytor of Ft. Myers, FL.
He also leaves behind Lizbeth’s family, the Bob and Mary Davis family of Lakewood, NY, inclunding his favorite sister-in-law.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
