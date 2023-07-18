Edgar Dean Howe, age 88, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Friday, July 14, 1013, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab.
Edgar’s wishes were for cremation with no services.
Edgar was born on Friday, September 28, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the son of Linford Howe and Florence (Hall) Howe.
Edgar graduated from Southwestern Bible college and served his Lord and Savior for more than 62 years as a pastor in the Assembly of God church and served many years as director of Teen Challenge in Chicago. Edgard retired from the Teen Challenge national headquarters where he worked in the national training and development department. Ed had a natural ear for music and loved to play the guitar as part of his ministry and for personal enjoyment. He was an avid reader, loved fishing and playing basketball.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Melba Howe, mother, Florence Howe, brother, Bob, and sister, Patricia.
Edgar is survived by his son, Paul (Jane) Howe, of Louisburg, Kansas, and two grandchildren.
