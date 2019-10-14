Edith Chambers

1931-2019
Edith Helen Chambers, age 88, of Lane, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Edith was born June 3, 1931 at Westphalia, Kansas. She was the daughter of James Oscar and Florence Bessie (Ralston) Rutledge. She attended high school at Lane until her junior year when her family moved to Williamsburg. She graduated from Williamsburg High School with the Class of 1948.
Edith was united in marriage to Gail Chambers on June 10, 1948 at Ottawa, Kansas. They made their home in Lane and became the parents of two children James "Jim" and Debra.
Edith worked as Vice President of First Option Bank in Osawatomie for 35 years, retiring in 2007. She was also in charge of the bank's VIP trips and took numerous trips serving as the bank's tour guide.
Edith and Gail loved camping and taking the VIP bank trips all around the world. Edith loved to cook for the family. The family especially enjoyed her chocolate sheet cake. She made numerous quilts for many family members and friends.
She was a member of the Lane United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and Osa-Lane Quilters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gail who died July 12, 2014, and her brother John Rutledge.
She is survived by her son Jim Chambers (Cathy) of Lane; daughter Debra Huss (Pat) of Osawatomie; two sisters Lena Mae Janes of Lane and Dorothy Goudie of rural Osawatomie, a half sister Bonnie Shaw of Shawnee, KS; two step-brothers Rex Needham of Lane and James Needham of Ottawa; four grandchildren James Brown, Rachelle Rodriguez, Doug Chambers, and Jennifer Dubinick; ten great grandchildren Natalie Sieler, Nicole Donohue, Reese Rodriguez, Caleb and Kiera Brown, Ty Chambers, Jensen Dubinick, Zachary Harris, Nate Lee Emert, and Kaitlyn Emert; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 2pm, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial in Lane Cemetery. Memorials are to Let There Be Light Church for the Children's Ministry.
