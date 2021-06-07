Edward "Bullfrog" William Theel Sr., age 53, formerly of La Cygne, Kansas, passed away, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Swan Room, 209 N. Broadway, La Cygne, Kansas, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Contributions to Edward Theel Sr. memorial fund sent to Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 304 La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
