1947-2022
Edward "Jack" Fennel, 75, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home.
1947-2022
Edward "Jack" Fennel, 75, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home.
Memorial visitation 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Ed was born Monday, March 3, 1947, in Monticello, AR, the son of Burly Dee and Daisy (Wilkett) Fennel.
Ed was united in marriage to Linda Cell on August 25, 1965, at Paola, Kansas.
He was the owner and operator of Slammer Hammer Roofing for many years and retired in 1995.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing pool, and watching UFC fights with family and friends. He especially enjoyed competition hunting. He was well known for helping those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Harvey Fennell, Ruby Fennell, Vera Fennell, Jessie Smith, Hobart Smith, Junior Burly Fennel, Vernon "Chief" Fennel, Louise "Sister" Fennel Howard, and David Fennel.
Survivors include his wife Linda of the home; two daughters Jacqueline Harmon (Heath) of Paola and Judy Boone (Pat) of Amsterdam, MO; brother George Fennel (Bonnie) of Belton, MO; 4 grandchildren Zachary Frizzell, Colten "CJ" Stallbaumer, Corey Stallbaumer, and Brooklyn Harmon; 5 great grandchildren Aurora Frizzell, Jameson Frizzell, Alexis Stallbaumer, Aven Stallbaumer, and Baby Boy Stallbaumer due to arrive in May of 2023; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ed’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.