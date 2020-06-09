Edward Kluber, Jr. 

1929-2020
Edward F. Kluber, Jr., age 90, of Paola, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2020.
Ed was born September 5, 1929 in Wilson, Kansas to Edward F. Kluber and Alta Kramer Kluber. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1947. Ed was a veteran of the Korean war. He served 4 years in the United States Navy. After his service, he attended Fort Hays State where he met and married Iris Sloan on June 3, 1957. They both then went on to graduate from Kansas State University.
Ed worked most of his career at Bendix/Allied Signal in Kansas City, Missouri as a mechanical engineer. He also enjoyed 16 years as a volunteer on the Board of Miami County Rural Water District #2. He served as Treasurer for many years. During retirement one of Ed’s favorite hobbies was making fine wood furniture for his family.
Ed was proceeded in death by his parents and son, Mark Bradley. Survivors include his wife, three children, Dr. Edward F. Kluber, III (Julie), Wendy Jean Skidmore (Cary), and Kathleen Jenese Skidmore (Tom), 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services at Wilson, Kansas Cemetery, Monday June 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Memorials are to Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
