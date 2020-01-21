Edweena Rankin

Edweena “Kay” Rankin, 71, of Louisburg, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Louisburg Healthcare & Rehab.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive. Burial to follow at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Kay was born December 18, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo, to the late Edward and Lucille Cunningham. She was raised in Stilwell, Ks and graduated from Wea High School in 1966. Kay married Danny Rankin on July 13, 1969. Together they share a son. They divorced in 1988.
Kay was a member of the American Legion for 30 years and worked as a bar manager. She worked part time for Rabbit Creek for over 20 years. Kay enjoyed reading books in her spare time and was once an avid cross stitcher. She loved working puzzles from jigsaw to sudoku. You would always find Kay in front of the T.V. during Nascar season. Her current favorite driver was Chase Elliott.
While her love, laugh and pranks will be greatly missed, there is peace and comfort knowing she is resting easy.
Kay was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Nelson and Minnie Loughin and her beloved cat, Hobo.
Kay is survived by her son, Leon Rankin and daughter in law Lonny, one grandson, the apple of her eye, Luke Rankin, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 250.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.