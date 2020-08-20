Edwin Thomas

Edwin Gene Thomas, longtime resident of Louisburg, KS, passed Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, in Bel Aire, KS.
Ed was born to Asa and Mary Thomas as the youngest of six children on August 28, 1929. Ed was a 1947 graduate of Louisburg High School and attended Kansas State University. He was very passionate about his two sons, Edward and Jeffrey, and his grandchildren Molly, Sam, Asa, and Kylie. Ed also had a love of the old West and its culture, and more importantly a love for athletics at Kansas State which he demonstrated by wearing purple most days of the week.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Verna Sue, in January 2010, a son, and his parents and four brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his son, Edward and his wife Angie, their children Molly (23) and Sam (19), son, Jeff and his wife Jessica, and their children Asa (14) and Kylie (12). Ed is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who were very special to both him and Verna Sue. Ed had a special ability to make his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends victims of countless pranks that always put a smile on their faces but often got them into a lot of trouble with their parents.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel with the rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be Tuesday morning August 25th at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm St. Louisburg. Burial will immediately follow at the Louisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
