Eileen Kay Cunningham, 75, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Spring Hill Care and Rehab, Spring Hill, Kansas.
No services are planned. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Eileen was born on May 12, 1946, in Gardner, Kansas, to Ted and Glenna (Lambert) Cunningham. She was a lifelong resident of Spring Hill. Eileen worked as a cook at Golden Living Nursing Home, Spring Hill, Kansas before retiring. She was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. Eileen loved to fish and enjoyed crocheting.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son Don Cunningham and wife Gina, Paola, Kansas; sister Evelyn Fennel, Linn Valley, Kansas and three grandchildren.
