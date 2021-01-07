Eileen Marie Locke
1937-2021
Eileen Marie Locke, age 83, of Paola, Kansas, passed away January 4, 2021, at Villa Saint Francis in Olathe, Kansas.
Eileen was born September 25, 1937, at Saint Paul, Kansas, the 4th of 5 children born to Michael Thomas and Bridget Ellen (Devine) Judge. She graduated from high school at Maryville, Missouri. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, and her 6th Year in Educational Administration at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
She was married to Jesse E. Scroggie on January 25, 1958, at Maryville, Missouri. They made their home in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Their marriage ended in divorce. She later married Robert Locke, and they made their home in Paola, Kansas.
Eileen was a 6th grade math teacher at Paola Middle School as well as an elementary teacher in Paola and Hillsdale. She later became principal of Queen of the Holy Rosary in Shawnee, Kansas, and then principal of Holy Trinity School in Paola until her retirement. She absolutely loved working with children and teachers.
She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. Eileen loved to garden and was a member of the Miami County Master Gardeners. In addition to her large personal garden she contributed to the design and maintenance of the Ursuline Academy gardens in Paola. She was a longtime Ursuline Associate and a member of the Optimist Club.
She was a very involved, very loving and fun grandmother and great-grandmother. Her 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Locke, one son Daniel James Scroggie, and one sister Rosemary Kraft.
She is survived by her children Mary Devine of Southbury, CT, Paul Scroggie of Moriarty, NM, Stephen Scroggie of Beggs, OK, and Carl Scroggie of Paola, KS; three siblings Patrick Judge of Brentwood, CA, Gena Smith of Indian Wells, CA, and James Judge of Lee Summit, MO; 18 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Private graveside Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Walnut, Kansas. Memorials are to the Holy Trinity Catholic School and can be sent c/o the funeral home. Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life service later.
