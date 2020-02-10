Eldon Morrison, 83, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244). Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nathan Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Eldon was born February 21, 1936 in Spring Hill, Kansas to Tom and Mary Ruby (Letcher) Morrison, Jr. He was a lifetime Spring Hill resident who lived his entire life on the farm where he was born, graduating from Spring Hill High School in 1953. He married Judy Miller in Spring Hill, Kansas on April 12, 1959.
Eldon was a dairy farmer who enjoyed working with his cattle and farming. Eldon had a passion for cooking, singing, and playing cards. He and Judy enjoyed traveling with friends. He liked to spend time in his rose garden raising beautiful, colorful roses. Eldon loved his grandchildren and sharing stories with them. He will be missed by family and friends.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons Nathan and Clinton Stiles and siblings: Donald Morrison, James Morrison, Naomia Johnson and Shirley Morrison. He is survived by wife Judy Morrison of the home; daughters Connie (Ron) Stiles Spring Hill, Kansas and Kathy (Ted) McAnany, Spring Hill, Kansas; brother Robert (Kathy) Morrison, Spring Hill, Kansas and grandchildren: Natalie (Drew) Smith, Celia , John and Darien McAnany and Josie and Nick Stiles.
