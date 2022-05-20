1927-2022
Eleanor Grace Snouffer Hannon passed away at the age of 94 on May 16, 2022.
She was born on September 6, 1927, to Verlin V. Snouffer and Mary Alice Phillips Snouffer on the family farm near Paola, Kansas. After graduating from Paola High School, she attended Ottawa University.
While a student at Ottawa University, Eleanor met her future husband, Warren W. Hannon, a KU student, who asked her to marry him on their second date. They were soon engaged and married the following year in 1948. Theirs was a marriage of extraordinary love and devotion that lasted over 64 years until Warren passed away in 2013.
Eleanor and Warren lived in Olathe, Kansas, for most of their married life where they became parents to four children. Eleanor loved being a full-time mom and homemaker. Outside of the home, she made lifelong friends as a member of the Methodist women’s church circles, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Lone Elm 49’ers, a Johnson County Extension homemakers unit. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served on the Older Adults Council. She spent most of her adult life visiting nursing home residents either on behalf of the church or the Lone Elm 49’ers. She especially loved organizing bingo games for nursing home residents. She and Warren loved to travel and visited every state except Alaska.
Eleanor was predeceased by her brother, Lester Snouffer and his wife, Etta; sister, Mildred Harris Hertha and her first husband, Charles Harris, and second husband, Samuel Hertha; sister, Mary Elizabeth Kaiser and her husband, Edward; and sister, Esther Middlemass and her husband, John. They were an exceptionally close family and shared many occasions together with their children, who now carry on their tradition of picnics on the family farm and holiday get togethers.
Eleanor is survived by her children and their spouses, Scott and Carol Hannon, Ellen and Tom Bodine, David and Betty Luka Hannon, and Alice Hannon and Susan Shepherd.
She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Christopher Hannon and his wife, Alicia; Amanda Hannon and her son, Alex Evans; David Bodine, his wife, Christina Tippy Bodine, and their sons, Joseph, Theodore and Daniel Bodine; Alexandra (Bodine) and husband, Adam Thiessen; Zachary and Samantha Bodine, and their daughter, Penelope; Alyssa Hannon and Brianna Hannon.
Eleanor resided at the Lakeview Village Care Center during the last five years of her life and the family is grateful for the staff’s compassionate care.
Visitation: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will take place in the Osawatomie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check to Lakeview Village Foundation (please include “Care Center Entertainment Fund” on the memo line of your check).
Or you may donate online or by check to KC Pet Project to honor Eleanor’s love of animals, including her “grand dogs” who were her companions and were among her faithful visitors at the Care Center.
