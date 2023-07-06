1931-2023
With heavy yet grateful hearts, we announce the death of Eleanor Mize Head, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend who passed away on April 7, 2023 at the age of 91.
Eleanor was born on July 17, 1931, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to Paul and Grace Tucker Mize.
Eleanor graduated from Baker University, where she served as editor of the yearbook, President of the Phi Mu Sorority and received a bachelor of arts degree in history in 1953. She returned to her treasured Baker in 1997 to earn a Master of Liberal Arts degree. Eleanor served on the Baker Board of Trustees from 1991 - 1995.
While at Baker, Eleanor met the love of her life, Kenneth D. Head, DDS. They were married on June 3, 1956. She is happily reunited with Ken who passed away on September 28, 2021.
Eleanor taught in the Kansas City Kansas School District before she and Ken moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where Ken served his country as captain in the U.S. Air Force. They returned to Kansas where they established their home in Paola.
While Eleanor primarily devoted herself to raising her family, she also worked as a substitute teacher and a travel agent. She was a passionate lifelong learner and Master Gardener who loved reading, politics, golf and travel. Eleanor was a devoted member of P.E.O. and served as Kansas State President in 1987-88. She and Ken worshiped and served the Paola United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents Paul and Grace Mize and her brothers Glenn, Paul and George Mize.
She is survived by daughters Dr. Allison Anderson (Dr. Craig Anderson), Olathe, Barbara Head (Greg Musil), Overland Park, and Dr. Diane Head, Madison, WI. Eleanor is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Dr. Erin Anderson Giebink (Brian), Minneapolis, Dr. Madeline Anderson, Lenexa, Andrew Litzler, New York, Molly Murray (Derek), Houston, Peter Litzler, Denver, Nathan Squire, Dallas, and Ian Squire, Santa Barbara, CA as well as great grandchildren, Charlie and Maeve Giebink.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 15, 2023, at the Paola United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring and remembering Eleanor with memorial contributions to the Baker University Wetlands & Discovery Center. Gifts may be sent to the Baker University Advancement Office, P. O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006 or https://alumni.bakeru.edu/give/give-now/.
