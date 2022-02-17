Elisabeth Stubbs, age 92, of Paola passed away February 14th at the North Point Nursing Home.
She was born on May 7, 1929, in Wiesbaden Germany to Paul and Rose Seeber Born. Elisabeth was raised during the war in Germany where bombs could be heard all around the village. As a young adult she was united in marriage to Bobby Stubbs on November 13, 1954, in Wiesbaden, Germany. She received her citizenship to the United States in November of 1958 which she was very proud of that process.
Elisabeth enjoyed gardening, needle work and spending time with family. She enjoyed cooking and later being able to travel back to her homeland with Bobby later in life to see how things have changed.
Surviving Elisabeth is her husband, children, daughter Brigitte Rodewald (Darrel), sons Ricky Stubbs (Dena), Harry Stubbs (Gay) and Paul Stubbs, eight grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Graveside services were Saturday February 19th at the New Lancaster Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ASPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
