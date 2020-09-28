Elizabeth "Betty" Papst

Elizabeth “Betty” June Riley Papst, age 94, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Vintage Park of Paola. It is with great sorrow for the family to announce her passing.
Betty was born in Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 18, 1926, to Nathan Arthur and Alberta Gertrude (Hodges) Riley. She never knew her mother who became ill and returned to Missouri where she remained hospitalized until her death. When Betty was three, her father moved back to Missouri with his daughters and their English caretaker, Emily Willott, who later became Betty’s mother.
The family moved several times, but always within the area of Adrian, Mo, and Kansas City. For her senior year of school, they settled in Louisburg, Kansas where Betty (then known as June Riley) graduated from Louisburg High School and later met her future husband, Earl Vernon Papst on a blind date. They were married March 26, 1947 in Paola, KS, and made their home on the family farm southeast of Louisburg.
After a few years of farm life and bringing two children to the family, Betty decided to obtain employment. She landed a job with Western Electric (AT&T) from where she later retired. While working there, she won several awards for suggestions she made to increase safety and productivity.
Betty and Earl loved to travel. They made many friends across the miles, particularly at Table Top RV Park in Arizona. Her retirement afforded the time to crochet, cross stitch and build her crossword puzzle skills. Her main passion though, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty has now taken her final trip. Going before her were her parents, her loving husband, Earl Papst, three grandson’s, Eric Matthew Bickham (1976-2000), Daniel Wayne Bickham (1977-2006), Adam Jerome Papst (1975-2012), sisters, Margaret, Nadine (Toots), Nari-Lee, brothers, Nathan Alan, and Robert.
She is survived by her children, June Erline Papst, Douglas Earl and his wife, Marsha Papst, granddaughter, Kimberly Rena and husband, Ted Trageser, granddaughter -in-law, Stacey Welch (Papst), great-grandson, Bradley Trageser (Kelsie), great-granddaughters, Britney Trageser, Riley Papst, and Hope Papst, sister, Sandra Riley and brother, Danny Riley.
Betty has chosen cremation. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. The family asks that contributions honoring her memory be made to Telephone Pioneers Volunteer Network or Vintage Park Assisted Living of Paola C/O Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
