Elizabeth Anne Rhine, age 72, of Paola, KS, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Vintage Park of Paola.
Beth was born January 3, 1947 in Osawatomie, KS. She was the third of seven children born to Ernest Eugene and Elizabeth Belle (Fields) Giles. She attended school in Osawatomie.
Most of her life Beth was a stay at home mom to her 7 children, Laura, Larry, Garry, Tina, James, Joshua and Randi Jo. She worked out of the home after her children were grown. Her last job being a dishwasher at a restaurant.
Beth enjoyed shopping from QVC. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching TV.
She was preceded in death by her son Larry Eugene Embley Jr, her parents, brother Larry Pottoroff and sister Nancy Pottoroff.
Survivors include her children Laura Feebeck of Osawatomie, KS, Garry Embley of Edwards, MO, Tina McCorkendal of Chanute, KS, James Jones of Lenexa, KS, Joshua Dilliner of Osawatomie, KS and Randi Jo Dilliner of Osawatomie. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with other family and friends.
No formal services at this time. Memorials are to the Ronald McDonald House send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
