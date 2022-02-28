Ella May Zuel, age 77, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on February 25th while in the presence of her loving family.
Ellie grew up and went to school in Burlington, IA. She met her husband Don of 60 years while being a nanny for Don’s older brother Bob. After a short courtship, Don and Ellie were married on July 15, 1961.
Ellie was a proud mother of three boys. She volunteered as a classroom mom, scout leader and cheerleader of many sporting events and school activities.
Ellie worked many years as a school lunch lady in the Olathe School District. She finished her 20 plus year career at the school district central Kitchen in food production in the baking department.
Ellie enjoyed her free time being with friends and family. Some of her favorite activities were doing craft projects, playing BINGO at the American Legion and cheering on both the K.C. Royals and Chiefs.
After moving to the farm in 2002, she enjoyed watching all the wildlife such as; deer and turkeys. Ellie really enjoyed sitting at bird feeders. Her favorite birds were hummingbirds and cardinals. Ellie loved to cook, no one ever left her house hungry.
Ellie was preceded in death by her son Carl Zuel.
She is survived by her husband Don Zuel. Two sons Ron Zuel and Ken Zuel. Carl’s widow Juli Zuel and daughter-in-law Staci Zuel. Four grandchildren, Hunter, Julianna, Tyler and Samantha and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 1, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Miami Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are the St. Jude Children’s Research hospital send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
