Elsie A. Penn, age 87, of Paola, passed away February 23, 2023.
Elsie was born May 14, 1935, in Mitchell, Indiana. Her parents were Albert and Elfie Russell. The family moved to LaCygne, Kansas, four years after Elsie was born.
She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Penn on August 27, 1955. They had four children Scotty (Nanette) Penn, Kathy Johnson, Billy (Annetta) Penn, and Bob (Jody) Penn. Elsie had 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers Billy Russell, Ray Russell, and Bob Norton, and a granddaughter Lacey Penn.
Elsie worked in sewing factories for over 40 years. She was the owner/operator of LC's Sewing Shop in Paola. She also designed and sold clothing for nursing home patients. She worked in nursing homes for many years and her patients became family.
Her last job before retirement was Paola Walmart. Many people asked for her help finding items because she worked in many areas of the store. She enjoyed seeing old friends and making new friends over the years.
Elsie, family, and friends went to the Missouri State Fair for 66 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, mowing, and watching nature on her screened-in porch. She enjoyed having dinners and insisted on making most of the food. Many people were fortunate to have tasted her homemade pies, dinner rolls, and fudge. She cheered for grandchildren at sporting events and attended many school activities for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She also enjoyed being the weather lady for Channel 9 for many years. Bryan Busby and others from Channel 9 attended dinners at her shop.
Memorial visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church. Contributions in memory of Elsie are to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church or Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
