Elsie Stephens

Elsie (Weaver) Wells Stephens was born January 18th, 1925, in Paola, Kansas, to David Everette Weaver and Emma Elizabeth (Mast) Weaver.
She passed away September 29, 2020, at the Lane Co. hospital in Dighton KS.
Elsie attended kindergarten through high school in Paola, KS graduating with the class of 1943. She and Winfred J. Wells were married on September 27th, 1947, at the Baptist church in Paola. He passed away Feb. 1, 1985. Three children were born to this union: Stephen Wynn (Judy), Cynthia Luanne (Sara) and Jeffry Lynn (Kelle.) The Wells grandchildren are Moss (Gina,) Oakley, Hunter, Jeremy, Bailey and Makenze. Great grandchildren are Emma, Brenna and Shelby Wells, and Lorelei Everett.
On March 17th, 1990, Elsie married Gerald Stephens at the First Christian Church in Dighton. She moved with Gerald to Los Gatos, California and lived there for 17 years until Gerald’s death April 27th, 2007. Elsie returned to Dighton leaving the family and friends she had known and loved for 17 years. Gerald’s family had become her family. Son, Mark Stephens (Judi), daughter Dana Rowell (Ken) and grandchildren Nathan Primrose (Megan), Madison Rowell and great grandchildren, Benjamin and Riley Primrose.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters: Juanita, Eva, Lucille, Leah and Helen and great great granddaughter Rosalynd Anne.
Funeral Service was Oct. 2nd at the First Christian Church in Dighton. Graveside Service was Oct. 3 at Louisburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church or Lane County Hospital in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com
Boomhower Funeral Home 145 North Wichita, Box 891, Dighton, Kansas 67839, 620-397-5792.
