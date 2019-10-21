Enoch Joles, 76, Mound City, KS passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House.
Funeral service 11 am Tues, Oct 22, 2019 First Baptist Church, Mound City, KS. Visitation10 am to service time at First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
