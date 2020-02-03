1969-2020
Erin Elizabeth Weir, 50, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Osawatomie, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Service date and time has not yet been determined.
Local survivors include her parents Bob and Paula Weir of Osawatomie.
Memorials are to Great Plains SPCA or KCHospice and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 605 O’Neal Avenue, Osawatomie, KS, 66064. www.dengelmortuary.com
