1969-2020
Erin Elizabeth “Erin Weir” Weir, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Osawatomie passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1:40 pm.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arthur Mag Conference Center Auditorium, 4920 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO, 64110.
Erin was born Wednesday, June 25, 1969, in Kansas City, Mo, the daughter of Robert “Bob” P. and Paula (Bruce) Weir. She was the youngest of their three children. She graduated from Osawatomie High School with the Class of 1987 where one of her many extra curricular actitivties included being a member of Sub-Debs. She graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1991 and later earned a Paralegal degree. She was a member of Emporia State University's Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Survivors include parents Bob and Paula Weir of Osawatomie; Sister Lisa (Kerry) Benton of Katy, TX; Brother Robert “Rob” P. (Shelly) Weir III of Kansas City, MO; Nieces and Nephews, Drew, Amy, Jordan, Nicole and Dylan and Zoe.
Erin worked for MRI Global as a Government Relations Liaison for 19 years. She received multiple awards and was most recently involved in planning the events around MRI’s 75th anniversary celebration. Erin was noted for having the ability to pull teams together for positive outcomes when there was a lot of work to accomplish.
Erin kept herself busy being involved in Habitat for Humanity, Literacy KC, numerous Environmental causes, the Young Survivors Coalition Tour de Pink, the Avon Run, Bra Couture, yoga, meditation, reading, book club, travel (Prague, Italy, Greece). She was an avid baker, an aficionado of BBC series (Ms. Marple, Poirot, Vera, Midsomer Mysteries), a dedicated co-worker, a loyal friend, and a loving, involved daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Great Plains SPCA or KCHospice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 605 O’Neal Avenue, Osawatomie, KS 66064. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Erin’s Tribute Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.