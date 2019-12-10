Erna Lucille Storch, 88, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244).
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House, Alzheimer’s Association or Autism Society Heartland. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Erna Lucille Presley was born on Monday, August 17, 1931 to Katherine (Tiede) and John Presley. Erna and her identical twin sister, Erma, were born in Paola, Kansas. She grew up in Paola and spent some of her earlier years with her Aunt Minnie, who she dearly loved.
Erna graduated from Paola High School in 1948. Erna enjoyed going to dances at the Pla-Mor Dance Club in Paola which is where she met Frank Storch. They dance together often and on October 14, 1949, they danced their way into matrimony.
Frank and Erna were married in the Lutheran Church in Paola. Their love of dancing never ended and you could often see them cutting a rug to their son’s local band. After they married, they moved to a farm in Spring Hill and eventually moved into a house in town.
On August 9, 1950, they welcomed their first child, a son they named Charles Edward. The family grew once more when their daughter, Linda Kay, was born on January 25, 1952. Both children were born in a small wing of a nursing home in Paola. The family continued to make their home in Spring Hill. They watched the 1957 tornado go through their town, but fortunately their home was not damaged.
In 1969, Frank and Erna built a home just outside of Spring Hill. Frank tore down an old barracks at the Navy base in Gardner and Erna pulled out the nails from the boards. They used that lumber to build their home. They raised their family and watched it grow in this home for 50 years. Frank and Erna moved to Olathe in April 2019.
Erna was a hard worker and held many jobs over the years. She worked for King Radio and Sutherlands and more recently as a school bus monitor for the Spring Hill School District.
Erna loved her family and they all enjoyed many RV trips and weekend adventures together. These are now fond memories of many fun times, no matter what they were doing. Erna spent a lot of her time with her kids and grandchildren. She loved going to garage sales. It brought her a lot of happiness. Erna suffered a stroke on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from which she did not recover.
Erna was preceded in death by her mother Katherine Jacobs and stepfather John Jacobs and her beloved twin sister Erma Witt. She is survived by her husband Frank of the home; son Ed Storch ( Ruth), Spring Hill, Kansas; daughter Linda Hudson, Olathe, Kansas; brother Larry Jacobs, Paola, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Kelly Cunningham (David), Emily Keller, Leah Mathis (Lance), Elizabeth Cross (Bryan), Rachel Reiser (John), Joshua Hudson (Tamara) and Katie Keith (Chris); 15 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Ally, Tanner, Lane, Kylie, Sophia, Sam, Ben, Cassidy, Braden, Kellen, Brennan, Charlotte, Isla and Amelia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.