Ernest E. "Rusty" Debrick, age 99, of Paola passed away at North Point.
He was born April 11, 1923, on a farm in rural Lynn County, in an area known as "Hell's Bend", to the late Fred Debrick and Amy Vanderpete Debrick. Rusty was also preceded in death by his seven brothers and two sisters. He graduated from LaCygne High School where he played basketball and football, the later being a favorite throughout his life.
On July 19, 1945, he married Mary Jane "Jane" Hogue in Mineral Wells, Texas during World War II, while he was in the Army. He was later transferred to the White Sands Proving Grounds, Los Cruces, New Mexico. While there, he worked with German scientists Drs. Schmidt and Von Braun, in the guided missile program which was the beginning of the United States' space program. He was proud of the fact that, as he said, he "helped put a man on the moon."
After the war, Rusty and Jane settled in Drexel, Missouri, and became the parents of two daughters, Frances Debrick Crouch (Mrs. Steven) and Pamela Jane Pringle (Mrs. Jerrel). The couple then moved from Drexel to Trading Post, Kansas, where they owned their own business from 1954-1960. In 1960, they settled in Paola after Rusty accepted a position at Clemens and Green wholesale company which he held for 25 years.
Upon his retirement, Rusty began making crafts that graced their yard and which he generously shared with neighbors and friends and enjoyed selling from his garage. For more than 35 years he passed out candy and small homemade crafts to Trick or Treaters from his front porch. In addition to his craft making, Rusty was a lifelong fisherman and gardener, a past member of the Lake Miola Advisors as well as a VFW member.
Rusty is survived by his daughters; grandchildren Mary Crouch Young (Mrs. Bobby) and Clint Pringle; great-grandchildren Isaac Young, Genevieve Hollinger (parents Neil Hollinger and Emily Weidenhammer), Daniel, Marcella, Brylen and Shayla Dees; and great-great granddaughter Miracle Willcut (Daniel Dees). In addition to is parents and siblings, preceding him in death were his grandsons Guy and Neil Hollinger and a great-granddaughter Broden Hollinger.
At the request of Rusty, no funeral services will be held. Friends and family are invited to drop by his home at 602 E. Wea in Paola from 2-4 p.m. on July 16, 2022, to greet his family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvesters through Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS 66071.
