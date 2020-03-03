Esther Houk

Esther Jeanette (Mann) Houk, 72, died February 29, 2020, in Paola, KS.
Esther was born August 10, 1947 at Rockville, MO to Oma Royal & Thelma Pearl (Goodman) Mann. She attended El Dorado Springs schools and graduated from El Dorado Springs High School.
Esther married Doyle Dennis Houk on June 17, 1967 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near El Dorado Springs, MO. During their young married life, Esther and Doyle moved to Erie, KS where they made their home and raised their two children, Brent and Christi.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5th, from 6-8 p.m. at Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 113 South Main, Erie, KS. Funeral services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with burial following at Alder Cemetery near Stockton, MO.
The family suggests memorials to the Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion fund through the George L. Hendricks Post No 102, American Legion of Erie, 66733 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.