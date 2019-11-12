Etta Snouffer

1937 - 2019
Etta Irene Snouffer passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, at Olathe Hospice House. Etta and twin sister Ella were born to Oscar and Katie Gillogly in Louisburg, Kansas on February 19, 1919.
Etta grew up in Miami County Kansas. She graduated from Louisburg High School in 1937. Following graduation, she tested and qualified to teach school. She taught in one room elementary schools including Moore School near Louisburg. She furthered her education at Ursuline Academy in Paola, Kansas, and Kansas State College in Manhattan, Kansas. During WW II she contributed to the war effort working at Pratt Whitney, manufacturer of the military aircraft engine R-2800. After the war she returned to teaching.
On February 19, 1946, she married Lester Snouffer in Fort Scott, Kansas. They made their home in Lind, Washington, on a wheat ranch, where they raised and educated their four children. As a wheat farmer’s wife Etta cooked many meals for hired men and harvest crews. After retiring Etta and Lester returned to Louisburg, Kansas, in 1985. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Etta was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and donated much of her time and service to service organizations. As a member of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) she served as Worthy Matron of the OES Chapter in Lind and served in a Grand office for the Washington Grand Chapter OES. She continued as a member of OES throughout her life. Etta was Mother Advisor for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls Chapter 107 in Lind and served as a Grand Deputy for the International Order of the Rainbow Girls of Washington and Alaska. She was a Cub Scout Leader. She belonged to a rural homemakers club sponsored by the Extension Service of Washington State College in Washington, and to the Methodist Women’s Group in Louisburg, Kansas.
Etta was known for her hobbies and interests included birding, sewing, quilting, drawing, fishing and collecting. Friends and family remember her sense of humor, beautiful smile, her gentle kindness to others, and her dinner rolls and cherry pies. Her tiny bird doodles will be treasured.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Snouffer, by siblings Cecil Gillogly, Laura Mae Eggleston, Joseph Gillogly, Ella Goss, and Ruth Ellis. She is survived by her brother Everett Gillogly. Her surviving children are Mary Hanson (Jerry Hardy), Verlin Snouffer (Shelley), Sandra Leonetti (Robert), Alice Hopkins (David). Surviving grandchildren are David Hanson (Natalie), Morgan Snouffer (Justin Hignight), Marcus Hanson, Wesley Snouffer (Stephanie), Amanda Snouffer (Corey Lindgren), Erin Startin (Evan), and Kelsey Hopkins. Great grandchildren include Elizabeth Hanson, Lily, Verlin and Hazel Snouffer, Kimber and Colton Startin and Anna Hignight.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Paola United Methodist Church, 209 S. Silver Street, Paola, Kansas 66071. Visitation will begin at 10 am, with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. Burial will be in Osawatomie Cemetery. The family requests that donations in Etta’s memory be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or they can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
