1948-2020
Eugene “Gene” Michael Butel, 72, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society of Olathe, Olathe, KS.
Gene was born Tuesday, April 27, 1948, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Joseph L. and Raylene (Stein) Butel. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1966.
Gene served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. After his first discharge he later re-enlisted. He was honorably discharged in 1995.
He worked as dentist for 13 years. He had purchased Dr. Head's practice in 1995 and worked there until retiring in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Butel, Jr.
Survivors include his son Joseph Butel of Olathe, KS; daughter Jessica Butel and her husband Ryan Haddock of Lugoff, SC; four grandchildren Riordan, Barrett, Beckett, and Juliana; one brother John Butel of Cleveland, MO; four sisters Carolyn Parkins of Port Orange, FL, Shirley Kingsley of San Jose, CA, Cathy Hughey of Whitehouse, TX, and Christine Lafond of Topeka, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Gene M. Butel’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
