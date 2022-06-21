Eva Marie Conley LaMar Frazee passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022.
She was born May 16, 1927, in Bacca County, Colorado, the daughter of Arthur Leonard and Ruth Elizabeth (Hensley) Conley. She attended the Mesa View Grade School in Colorado. At the age of eight, she moved with her family to Linn County, Kansas. There she attended Stony Point and Fair View grade schools and the La Cygne and Pleasanton high schools.
After graduation from Pleasanton High School in 1945, she was employed by the Braemoor Coat Factory in Paola, Kansas. In 1946, she attended Pittsburg State Teachers College in Pittsburg, Kansas. She then taught in the Boicourt Kansas Grade School. On August 10, 1947, she was united in marriage to Harvey A. LaMar in La Cygne, Kansas. To this union, one daughter and three sons were born.
Eva was a member of the First Christian Disciples of Christ Church in Olathe, Kansas, where she sang in the church choir and was active in many church functions including: Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Librarian, Secretary and President of the Christian Women's Fellowship Group. Eva was active in the Little League Baseball Mothers Club for many years. She was a life member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, VFW Post 3712. She was a member of NARFE Chapter 2098 and KOFP&SMarmaton Valley, Fort Scott, Kansas.
Eva worked for the TG&Y store and Patrons Insurance in Olathe, Kansas. She worked for the IRS in Kansas City, Missouri, from 1960 to 1964, the Selective Service in Olathe, Kansas, from 1966 to 1968, and the United States Department of Agriculture from 1968 to 1992. After retirement, she worked part time for H&R Block in Paola, Kansas. Eva was united in marriage to John W. Frazee on January 3, 1994.
Eva was preceded in death by her first husband Harvey A. LaMar on January 28, 1988; daughter Ruth Marie Fuller; son Rick LaMar; a granddaughter; a great grandson; parents Arthur and Ruth Conley; siblings Earl Conley, Arthur Conley Jr., Marjorie Prentice, Louise Crisler; and second husband John W. Frazee on January 20, 2021.
Eva is survived by two sons Buddy LaMar (Brenda, children Leslie and Andy) and Jerry Lee LaMar (Elaine, daughter Chloe); three stepsons Tommy (Jerri) Frazee, Lonnie Frazee, and Ronnie Lee (Kathy) Frazee; two sisters Marian Hayes and Leola Mundell; sister-in-law Anita Conley; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in the Brooklyn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Schneider La Cygne Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
