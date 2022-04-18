1934-2022
Evelyn M. Bell, 87, rural Paola, KS, (Hillsdale Community) passed away April 17, 2022 at Olathe Health Hospice House.
Visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, 4/20/22 followed by funeral at 7 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Surviving children: Vickie Jones (Gale), Randy Bell (Cathy), Tony Bell (Tammy), Linda Hedding, Debbie Osborn, and Jim Bell.
Memorials are to Olathe Health Hospice House or American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.