Evelyn S. Spencer, 93, of Rantoul, Kansas, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Survivors daughters: Kathryn (Ken) Needs of Bella Vista, Ark, Karen (Mike) Hill of Osawatomie, KS, Brother Jack (Beverly) Sisk of Sibley, MO; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
Viewing was July 2, 2020, at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Graveside service was July 3, 2020, at Ruhamah Cemetery. Memorials: American Legion Riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.