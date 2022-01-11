Evelyn Virginia Gabbert, age 83, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie, KS.
Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Eddy-Birchard. Service 10:30 a.m. January 15, 2022, Osawatomie First United Presbyterian Church. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials to the Osawatomie Alumni Scholarship send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.