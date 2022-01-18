Evelyn Virginia Gabbert, age 83, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
Evelyn was born August 15, 1938, in Osawatomie, KS. She was the eldest of three born to David Walter and Wanda Maxine (Bennett) Smith. Evelyn attended Osawatomie school district, graduating with the Class of 1956.
After high school, Evelyn and John A. Dickinson were married in Osawatomie, KS. To this union came three children; John Jr, Lawrence and Virginia. They made their home in Osawatomie until John passed in 1967.
On December 5, 1969, Evelyn and Michael Gabbert were united in marriage at the Baptist Church in Osawatomie, KS. She also gained three children Mark, Gina, and Deanna. The couple then adopted David and Natasha.
Evelyn worked at Osawatomie State Hospital, Lake Mary Center and as a homemaker, but what she was most known for was being the Pre-School teacher at 123 Preschool. Evelyn went to Emporia State University and earned her bachelors in Early Childhood Education. She then started 123 Preschool in Osawatomie and ran it for 28 years. This was her dream come true and her most meaningful years were spent teaching and caring for all of her students.
After she retired, Evelyn still wanted to be busy. She worked as a foster grandparent in the Osawatomie School District. She delivered meals on wheels, was a door greeter at Wal-Mart, and worked for the Ursuline Academy.
In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed being outside. She collected pictures and angels and loved animals. Family was her life and you could always find her spending time with her children or grandchildren. Evelyn always looked forward to hosting and later attending the annual Bennett Family reunion. She loved seeing her uncle Pete, cousins, nieces, nephews, and all of her family together. Evelyn loved shopping at Dollar General and you could always find her with a glass of chocolate milk or hot chocolate. Over the years she fostered and was a guardian to many people.
Evelyn was very active in the community. She was on the city council, chamber of commerce, Osawatomie Pride, Alumni Association, Kansas Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers and the Rebekah’s Lodge. She volunteered for 30 years with the Kansas Guardian Program and also volunteered with the Special Olympics. She belonged to the Osawatomie Presbyterian Church and Women’s Group for many years. Evelyn looked forward to attending Alumni every year.
She was preceded in death by her first husband John Dickinson, infant son John Dickinson Jr and daughter Virginia Dickinson.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years Michael of the home, children; Lawrence (Shelly) Dickinson of Osawatomie, KS, David Gabbert of Osawatomie, KS, Natasha (Jesse) Sare of Gardner, KS, Mark (Robin) Gabbert of Olathe, KS, Gina Gabbert of Paola, KS, Deanna (Danny) Franks of Lane, KS, Richard McKenzie of Osage City, KS, Larry Bell of Parsons, KS, and Joanne Dickinson of Burlington, KS. Twenty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Brother David Smith Jr and Janice of Liberty, MO, and Donna Darner of Lane, KS. Along with many other family and friends by whom she will be dearly missed.
Visitation was January 14 at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home and Service was January 15 at Osawatomie First United Presbyterian Church. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the Osawatomie Alumni Scholarship and may be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
