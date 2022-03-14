Evelyn Louise Wade, 92, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Iola, Kansas, went home to Heaven on March 9, 2022.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 New Life Baptist Church, La Cygne, KS. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to service time at the Church. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
