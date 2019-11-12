Everett Smith

Everett William Smith, age 84, of El Dorado Springs, MO, went to his heavenly reward, at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife, Linda, and his five children.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home, five children: Marie (Andy) McCullough, Deana (John) Roudebush, Jo (Dale) Shay, William (Michelle) Smith, and Aaron (Shiela) Smith, fifteen grandchildren including: Cade Shay, Dalyn Shay, Brandon Shay, Pandi Shay.
