Fanny “Ann” Funk

Fanny "Ann" Lula Funk, 88, of Paola Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Morningstar Care Home in Baldwin, KS.
Ann Funk was born to a Colporteur Missionary, Rev. Bjorn and Edith (Barrows) Thorlakson November 14, 1930, in Stanley, ND. She was baptized by her father in an Iowa creek.
Ann graduated from Lamont High School in Iowa then received her teaching certificate from Ottawa University. She taught elementary school in Wellsville, KS. Ann met Bill in college and they were united in marriage on May 28th, 1951 in Wellsville, KS. To this union they had four children.
Ann taught piano lessons and Sunday school. Later she worked for many years in men’s clothing retail in downtown Paola’s square and at Funk’s Music Center. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she served many roles in the church. Ann was a member of PEO Chapter DQ.
Ann enjoyed bridge, embroidery and decorating her house for every holiday. She completed her daily crossword puzzles and watched Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She enjoyed reading mystery novels by P.D. James. Ann cheered on the Chiefs and Royals with her husband Bill and they looked forward to their evening drives around the lake and traveling together.
Ann played games with her grandchildren like Kings on the Corner and Apples to Apples. Ann was kind, giving, funny, gracious, and intelligent. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include Daughter, Kathy Funk of Overland Park, KS; Two Sons, Larry Funk of Lawrence KS., Loren Funk (Janette) Lecompton, KS., 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Bjorn Thorlakson, Mother, Edith Thorlakson, Son, Roger Funk, Husband, William Funk, sisters Harriett Strong, June Thorlakson, and brother Wilbur Thorlakson.
Visitation was Tuesday Sept 24 from 9 to 10am at the Dengel and Son Mortuary with graveside following at 10am at the Paola Cemetery, Memorial Service was at 11am Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the Church.
