Fern Elizabeth (Dunlop) Knight, age 80, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.

Fern was born in Paola, Kansas, on August 15, 1942, to Walter William and Nellie May (Long) Dunlop. She graduated from Parker High School in 1960. Fern married the love of her life H. Roger Knight November 2, 1962. Together, Roger and Fern worked at Reed Minerals in LaCygne, Kansas where Fern retired as the plant office administrator after a long and successful career. Fern loved taking care of the workers at Reed Minerals and often made them homemade ice-cream to enjoy. Her multi tasking skills in the office were legendary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos