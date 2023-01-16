Fern Elizabeth (Dunlop) Knight, age 80, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.
Fern was born in Paola, Kansas, on August 15, 1942, to Walter William and Nellie May (Long) Dunlop. She graduated from Parker High School in 1960. Fern married the love of her life H. Roger Knight November 2, 1962. Together, Roger and Fern worked at Reed Minerals in LaCygne, Kansas where Fern retired as the plant office administrator after a long and successful career. Fern loved taking care of the workers at Reed Minerals and often made them homemade ice-cream to enjoy. Her multi tasking skills in the office were legendary.
Fern spent most of her life in Linn County. She loved gardening, crocheting, crafting, antique shopping, doing puzzles, creating the Church bulletin, anything that required or could be done on a spreadsheet, and baking. For over 50 years, Fern baked Christmas goodies with her family. This tradition is continued by her children and grandchildren. Her favorite treat to make anytime of the year and share with others was peanut clusters. Fern and Roger loved playing cards and other games with family and friends.
Fern enjoyed genealogy and was very proud of her Irish heritage. She had a strong connection with her Irish cousins; traveling to Northern Ireland three times and hosting cousins when they were in the United States. Together with Roger, Fern adored her children and grandchildren. For many summers, Fern coached Renee in softball. They loved watching their children and grandchildren participate in activities and she was usually the voice that could be heard over the crowd as she cheered them on. She also loved watching Hallmark movies, the Chiefs, and KU men’s basketball. Elvis and the old county legends were heard playing in her house and car.
Fern was a lifetime member of the Parker Eastern Star Organization. She was a member of the Blue Mound Federated Church where she actively served in various capacities. Faith and serving Christ were important to Fern and Roger throughout their lives.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents and 4 siblings: Eugene, Dorothy, Charles, and baby Dale. Fern is survived by son Rodney Roger Knight and wife Staci, daughter Renee Lichelle Crenshaw and husband Scott. Grandchildren: Stephanie and husband Luke, Taylor and husband Ignacio, Megan and husband Isaac, Matthew and wife Laura and Kaitlyn. Five great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Zach, Carter, Isaiah and Stark. She is also survived by her brother Raymond and wife Jessie Dunlop, sister in law Carolyn Dunlop, brother in law Warren Knight and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 19, 2023 at Blue Mound Federated Church. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, Kansas. A luncheon will be served at the Blue Mound Federated Church following internment. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mound Federated Church.
